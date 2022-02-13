Luxembourg protesters to join Brussels 'freedom convoy'

Dozens of people converged on Sunday in Capellen, near the Belgian border, in order to join a ‘freedom convoy’ of trucks, cars and campervans, which is due to travel to Brussels on Monday to stage a mass protest at the EU institutions against vaccine passes.

The prospect of Canada-inspired motor convoy protests spreading from Paris, which saw clashes on Saturday, to Brussels has led the Belgian federal police to warn against travelling to the capital by car on Monday.

In a tweet on Sunday afternoon, Belgian federal police advised against driving to Brussels and added that protesting with vehicles was banned except for one parking spot at an exhibition centre on the outskirts of the city.



It came as media reports suggested that around 300 vehicles would be heading north from Paris to protest vaccine passports.



Some of the protesters now descending on Brussels had converged on Paris on Saturday, where there were almost 100 arrests after police used teargas to disperse demonstrators who defied an order and attempted to block traffic on the Champs-Élysées.

The protests were inspired by scenes in Canada, where police intervened on Sunday to arrest protesters blocking a bridge linking Windsor, Ontario with Detroit in the US, while in the nation’s capital, Ottawa, the ranks of demonstrators swelled to what police said was 4,000 people.

Protests in Luxembourg have dwindled to only a handful of people, although some again chanted death threats against Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel during a demonstration on Saturday, RTL reported.

Meanwhile, a petition opposing mandatory vaccines for those aged over 50 – a plan supported by Luxembourg’s government - has gathered more than 3,000 signatures in just two days, meaning it is on course to easily surpass the threshold of 4,500 required for a debate in parliament.

