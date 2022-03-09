Luxembourg records 1000th death from Covid-19

Number of people in hospital stays low as hygiene measures are set to be lifted

Number of people in hospital stays low as hygiene measures are set to be lifted

Luxembourg reached the grim threshold of 1,000 Covid-19 deaths since the pandemic first broke out in 2020, official data showed on Wednesday.

The country also recorded 1,080 new cases on Wednesday, the data showed, though similar such high numbers in recent weeks have not led to more hospitalisations, and the government is set to ease restrictions such as mandatory health checks and the wearing of face masks in bars.

Over the past week, infections inched up by just 2%, other data showed. But there are now just 32 people in hospital with the disease, five of whom in intensive care. Of the six patients treated in intensive care over the past week, five were unvaccinated, the government data showed.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.