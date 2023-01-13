Luxembourg reduces waste but half could still be recovered

The Grand Duchy produces over 160kg of waste per person, making it one of the worst offenders in Europe

Luxembourg households have thrown away fewer waste, with the quantity ending up in black bins falling by 16% since 2018, the Environment Ministry said on Friday, though the Grand Duchy remains one of the most wasteful countries in the EU.

Luxembourg produced 106,000 tonnes of waste in 2021, with works out to be 163kg per inhabitant, the ministry said in an analysis of waste produced by 15 municipalities. Of this amount of residual waste - what ends up in the black bins - one third is organic waste that could be thrown in the green bin for organic waste and turned into biogas or compost.

"This is an encouraging development, but we must not stop there," the ministry said in a press release presenting its 6th national analysis of black bin waste.

Still, Luxembourg households are among those who throw away the most in the EU, the bloc's statistics agency said in October. Only households in Sweden, Bulgaria and Finland discarded more waste than the Grand Duchy in 2020, according to Eurostat.

An EU directive banning the use of certain single-use plastics, like food packaging, has already shown an impact on the amount of plastic in residual waste, the environment ministry said. Since its introduction in 2021, the proportion of single-use plastic has fallen significantly, with a decrease of 291 tonnes since 2018, it added. Plastic accounted for 16% of waste in black bins in 2021.



However, many of the materials that are intended to replace plastic, such as bamboo or paper, increasingly end up in the same bin, according to the ministry. Every year, over 3 million paper bags are not recycled, the ministry added, urging people to throw them in designated paper bins.

