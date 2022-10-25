Luxembourg researchers discover the sound of Covid

Study finds changes in vocal patterns could be used to monitor Covid-19 progression

Changes in the voices of people suffering from Covid-19 could be used to track the progression of the illness, Luxembourg researchers say.

Luxembourg Institute of Health researchers led by Guy Fagherazzi used the vocal data of 272 Covid-19 patients who recorded themselves, then found that changes in their tone or pronounciation could be linked to the progression of the disease.

"This could revolutionise the way patients are monitored, treated and offer a much-needed solution to relieve the burden from our healthcare systems," said Fagherazzi in a press release.

The study was published this week in the medical journal PLOS Digital Health.

The research participants, who had tested positive for Covid-19, regularly recorded themselves with their smartphones while reading a set text. They then filled out a questionnaire about their symptoms and general health status.

The team then used artificial intelligence to interpret the audio data of people who either had disease symptoms or were asymptomatic to find vocal changes that marked the disease. Diseases can affect organs such as the heart, lungs, brain, muscles and vocal cords, all of which can alter a person's voice, Fagherazzi wrote previously.

"Such a vocal biomarker could be integrated into future telemonitoring solutions, digital devices, or in clinical practice," Fagherazzi said.

