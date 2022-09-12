Luxembourg researchers find different types of long Covid

Lasting condition likely to be made up of sub-categories rather than a single disease, research team concludes

Researchers from the Luxembourg Institute of Health (LIH) were among those taking part in the study

Researchers in Luxembourg have identified different types of long Covid and their probable causes, shedding new light on the lasting condition which it is hoped will lead to a breakthrough in treatment.

Long Covid "is likely made up of multiple sub-categories rather than a single disease", the research team said on Monday. They had arrived at the conclusion that there were various strands of the condition due to different effects on people suffering from it.

The consortium of researchers, which includes the University of Luxembourg and the Luxembourg Institute of Health (LIH), investigated the link between initial Covid-19 symptoms and the frequency and severity of symptoms a year later.



While loss of taste and smell is a common feature for sufferers of one type of long Covid, researchers found, for others their condition is best summarised by gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

This information "could be extremely useful" as researchers "hunt for effective therapies", the LIH said in a statement on Monday.

Of almost 300 adult participants who completed the 12-month questionnaire, nearly 60% reported at least one symptom, with an average of six symptoms being displayed by sufferers.

"These could range from the more commonly known fatigue and shortness of breath, to less well-known problems such as memory loss and gastrointestinal problems," the researchers said.

This indicates that "a significant number of people could be experiencing long Covid in some form", they said.

