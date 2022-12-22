Luxembourg resident faces death penalty in Iran

Case raised by Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn in call with Iranian counterpart on Thursday, ministry says

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn raised the case during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart on Thursday, the ministry said

A Luxembourg resident is facing the death penalty in Iran, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday evening, amid the country's brutal crackdown on those involved in anti-government protests.

The resident of the Grand Duchy, who is of Iranian origin, has been "arrested and sentenced to death", the ministry said, without providing any further details.

There have been widespread anti-government protests across Iran since the death in police custody in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code.

People protest against executions and detentions in Iran, in front of the Iranian Permanent Mission to the UN in New York City on December 17, 2022 AFP

Hundreds of protesters have been killed in unrest since, human rights groups have said. The first executions of protesters were carried out earlier this month, around the same time as Iranian media printed the names of around 25 other people sentenced to death in relation to the protests, the Guardian reported.

Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn raised the case of the Luxembourg resident during a telephone call on Thursday morning with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Luxembourg is supporting all efforts at EU level in support of those in Iran who "are risking their lives to obtain respect for their fundamental rights, and in particular in favour of those who have been sentenced to death", the ministry said.

"Luxembourg is opposed to the death penalty, a cruel and inhuman punishment, in all circumstances and without exception," the statement from the ministry concluded.

