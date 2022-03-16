War weighs massively on Luxembourg minds, survey shows

Anti-war protests have been held in Luxembourg and around the world

Four out of five people in Luxembourg worry about the war in Ukraine and fear a large-scale conflict, the results of a study into people’s opinions on the war showed on Wednesday.

Of the 503 respondents taking part in the study by market research institute TNS-Ilres for RTL and the Luxemburger Wort, 82% said they were emotionally affected by the war, with 31% saying they felt heavily affected.

Another question showed that just over two-thirds of the respondents were against a NATO military armed intrusion in Ukraine.



Because Ukraine is not one of the 30 NATO member countries, the alliance has made clear it will not be drawn into the war beyond supplying weapons and ammunition, fearing that doing so would spark a larger conflict.

Almost 70% of respondents feared further conflict, including a third world war, the study shows. Just under 90% of those surveyed were troubled by the idea of a potential European financial and economic crisis.

Hundreds of Luxembourg residents have helped those fleeing the war, making arrangements to welcome thousands of refugees from Ukraine, while the government is to open six new temporary shelters for displaced people this year.

