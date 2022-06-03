Luxembourg residents keen to pack bags during pandemic peak

More than two-thirds of people living in Luxembourg travelled abroad in 2020 when the pandemic hit Europe

More than two-thirds of people living in Luxembourg travelled abroad in 2020 when the pandemic hit Europe

Luxembourg had the highest percentage of residents who travelled abroad in 2020 when the pandemic hit Europe and travel was restricted across the continent, data from statistics agency Eurostat showed on Friday.

During the first year of the pandemic, 67% of people living in the Grand Duchy travelled abroad, way ahead of the bloc’s other top travellers, from Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, where around a third of people made a trip outside their home country.

Luxembourg was also one of just four EU countries where seven in every 10 residents went on at least one tourism trip during that year. The other countries were France, Sweden and Finland.

Only half as many Europeans travelled abroad in 2020 compared with 2019, before the pandemic, Eurostat said. But Luxembourg had the lowest decrease in the number of people travelling abroad across all EU countries.

As the pandemic is continuing to recede in Luxembourg, mandatory tests and vaccinations for air passengers were scrapped in April, providing a further boost to the tourism industry.

Nevertheless, the impact of war, fuel price increases and a looming economic downturn may have triggered some fears over a hoped-for strong recovery at Luxair, even if travellers have been wanting to burst out after two years of Covid-19 lockdown.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.