Luxembourg construction prices show record jump in year

The last time Luxembourg’s construction price index saw such a significant increase was in 1975

Luxembourg’s construction price index saw its biggest increase in a year since 1975 last year, the national statistics agency said on Monday, as construction firms are pulling the brakes on recruitment because of high inflation.

Construction prices jumped 15.9% between October 2021 and a year earlier, Statec said, with inflation showing a slight slowdown between April and October 2022 compared to the previous six months.

Higher prices for energy and building materials, such as cement, were behind the jump. Prices for roofing work added 4.7% over the second half of the reporting year, with steady growth for insulation, sealing, zinc work and tiles.

Windows with solar shading, garage doors and facades, showed the biggest growth during the second half of the reporting year at 9.5%.



Building companies have expressed concern that people might cancel plans for new homes or renovation works due to heftier price tags as costs continue to rise. Many people have also stopped looking for a home to buy, reconsidering their budget as a result of mortgage rate rises.

