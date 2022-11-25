Luxembourg's housing crisis: sharing to avoid the streets

Meet the students, workers and refugees who share a home to keep afloat in Luxembourg's housing squeeze

Meet the students, workers and refugees who share a home to keep afloat in Luxembourg's housing squeeze

University students, workers at the beginning of their careers and refugees huddle together in shared housing, unable to find affordable rooms amidst Luxembourg’s housing squeeze, despite the efforts of many communes to put an end to co-letting.

Lamira Bangoura arrived in Luxembourg two years ago, having just turned 25, with a bachelor’s degree in his pocket and confident life would move onwards and upwards quickly.

“I was born in Guinea, the son of an accountant and a businesswoman who made a lot of effort so that I could come and study in Europe,” he says, on a cold Saturday afternoon in Dudelange.

“When I called them to tell them that I had entered the masters in parliamentary studies at the University of Luxembourg, they exploded with joy," he says.

"But, the day I arrived, I realised that it was going to be very difficult to survive here. And the only thing I could think of was: how am I going to tell them that the dream failed?," the 25-year-old adds.

Lamira Bangoura Photo: Daniel Fragoso/Black Magic Tea

Bangoura registered online for the course, pleased at the low tuition fees. He found a student residence for €450, took a plane to Brussels and a train to Luxembourg. But as soon as he arrived at Luxembourg's main train station, he received an email saying there was no longer a room available for him.



"I froze, not knowing what to do,” he says.

While staying at a €70-a-night AirBnB in the Gare area while trying to come up with an alternative plan, he visited dozens of rooms and studios. Not only were the prices way beyond his budget, but landlords were also asking him to show proof of a permanent work contract.

The student says he considered living in a tent, showering at the university and studying from the library. Another option was returning to Latvia, where he had gained his bachelor’s degree. He also thought of simply calling his parents to say the dream had come to an end.

3 Photo: Black Magic Tea

Picture Gallery Please scroll down,

to see more pictures. Photo: Black Magic Tea Photo: Black Magic Tea Photo: Daniel Fragoso/Black Magic Tea

And then, an advert appeared on Facebook for a room in a shared house for €380. At first he thought it was a scam but the advert was genuine.

He signed up straight away, securing a room at a house in Hobscheid in the west of the country, from where it took him two hours to get to university. He later moved into his current house share in Dudelange, which he shares with five others.

“If I hadn't found a house to share, I would most likely have been on the street”, he says, before rushing off, as it was his week to clean the common areas of the house.

What communes say

The association Wohn Gemeinschaft, which manages 30 shared houses and 14 apartments, promotes alternative social housing projects in Luxembourg. There are 180 people living in their properties on a co-letting basis and a further 540 people on the waiting list.

“What we do is contact landlords who are willing to rent out their homes and sign a contract with them in which we guarantee the right payment every month and the maintenance of the spaces”, says Gary Diderich, the group’s coordinator. “Then, we rent out the available rooms in each unit at prices that are ideally between €300 and €600, depending on the number of square meters.”

Photo: Matic Zorman

When they started, they had only two houses to offer, but quickly realised there was an urgent need for such a set-up, which was largely non-existent in Luxembourg as most landlords refuse to rent a property to several people, fearing they will damage the place or leave after a short stay, Diderich says.

Most people who live in the shared houses are between 27 and 35 years old and just 7% are Luxembourg nationals. There are 35 students under the age of 27 who did not get a room in student residences and who cannot find other accommodation, and a further 50 people with refugee status who cannot find private accommodation.

At the beginning the group’s work was to convince the landlords but today their main focus is convincing municipalities to accept the registration of these citizens.

“In Bascharage, for example, we have houses that can accommodate two families and the commune does not accept (this)... co-habitation (arrangement)”, says Natalie Reuland, another of the group’s managers.

Photo: Daniel Fragoso/Black Magic Tea

In 2020, dozens of people protested in the streets of Esch-sur-Alzette due to obstacles to co-letting. The commune said it wanted to reserve the right to inspect houses that were rented on a co-lease basis to make sure people were not using houses registered as a single-family home for several tenants and to check that tenants were not subletting rooms.



Last month, a bill was put forward in parliament which aims to regulate the co-letting system in the country and set a maximum ceiling for rent.

For Natalie Reuland, the proposed new law has the advantage of allowing people to register individually at the commune and considers their income separately rather than as a collective household. However, if one of the tenants leaves the house, the others have to fork out to cover the loss of rent.

All under one roof

In the Dudelange house, where Bangoura lives, there are six other tenants: two Cape Verdeans, a Portuguese woman and two Syrians.

“I've been here for six years, I'd like to be able to get out and live alone one day, but I know it's impossible,” says 44-year-old Youssef Hassan, who fled Damascus in 2015.

“It's practically impossible to find a place in this country that costs less than a thousand euros – and I'm not even talking about a studio. But hey, at least today I have a roof over my head. I earn the minimum wage, but I manage to make a living.”

Photo: Daniel Fragoso/Black Magic Tea

Refugees are one of the groups that face the greatest problems when it comes to finding housing and many end up on the streets, Reuland says.

While there is no official number of homeless people in the country, the Doctors of the World association says there is an increase in the number of people living on the streets.

The organisation treated more than 1,390 patients without access to healthcare in 2021 – almost double the number in the previous year, according to its report published in July. Of these, 65% did not have any income and 60% did not have European nationality.

“There was this gentleman from Eritrea who sent us a request, but we had nowhere to lodge him," says Reuland. "He ended up living on the streets and one day he couldn't take it anymore. The news reached us a while ago that he had committed suicide. It's shocking. The struggle for housing can drive human beings to despair.”



Where it all started

One of the first houses that the Wohn Gemeinschaft project opened in Luxembourg is an old building with seven bedrooms and two bathrooms in Niederkorn in the south-west of the country.

The tenant’s social life is centred around the kitchen, where everyone gathers at the end of the day. The fridge and cabinet shelves have been divided so they have two each. They rotate the task of cleaning the common areas with a weekly rota.

Diogo de Almeida, a 21-year-old who was born in northern Portugal, spent most of his childhood in Luxembourg but at the age of 17 found himself without a place to live. As he was not yet an adult, he signed up to a Red Cross project through which he found shared accommodation and learned how to live independently. Within two years he found a job as a shop assistant and later as a plumber.

Diogo de Almeida Photo: Daniel Fragoso/Black Magic Tea

“Here I pay €325 a month, including fees,” he says. “Elsewhere, I can't find a room for less than €900, that's for sure. I earn the minimum wage, so I'll never be able to leave here.”

Like many of his housemates the solution seems to be to leave Luxembourg.

“I saw a house beyond Longwy, which costs €700. I'm thinking of going there. It will take me three hours a day to travel, but it is the only solution I can find,” says de Almeida.



(This article first appeared in Contacto and was translated by Heledd Pritchard)

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.