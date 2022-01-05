Luxembourg's new finance minister officially takes the reins

Yuriko Backes succeeds Pierre Gramegna, on same day as new labour and agriculture ministers are also sworn in

Luxembourg Finance Minister Yuriko Backes (left), Prime Minister Xavier Bettel (second from left), Agriculture Minister Claude Haagen (third from left) and Labour and Sports Minister Georges Engel (right) leave the Grand Ducal Palace on Wednesday

A new year has brought new faces at the top of Luxembourg's government, with three ministers sworn in to cabinet on Wednesday.

Career diplomat Yuriko Backes, the country's first ever female finance minister, was among those confirmed in her new post on Wednesday, replacing Pierre Gramegna, who stepped down after eight years in the role.

Labour and Sports Minister Georges Engel and Agriculture Minister Claude Haagen were also sworn into their new roles, weeks after it was announced they would be joining Prime Minister Xavier Bettel's cabinet, taking over from Dan Kersch and Romain Schneider respectively.

Health Minister Paulette Lenert has taken on an extended brief incorporating Kersch's former role of deputy prime minister.

Backes, 50, previously a career diplomat who has never been elected to any political office, was named the country's first female finance minister last month. During the press conference at which her appointment was confirmed, she said that she would join Bettel's Democratic Party.



Backes previously spent 18 months as the state's overseer of the Grand Ducal household, organising Grand Duke Henri's activities as Luxembourg's head of state as well as those of his wife and family.

Backes' role as marshal of the court goes on an interim basis to Yves Arend, who directed the court office responsible for maintaining the state's activity in court functions.



Both of the other ministerial appointments have served time in Luxembourg's parliament.

Engel, 53, was also Sanem's mayor and headed the health and social school service in Pétange.

Haagen, 59, was mayor of Diekirch after working as an economics and social sciences teacher in Ettelbrück.

