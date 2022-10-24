Luxembourg's state accounts €1.7bn better off in 2021

The Grand Duchy ended 2021 with a much smaller deficit than it had anticipated, a report by Luxembourg's Court of Auditors published on Monday found, with the state being €1.7 billion better off at the end of last year.

Luxembourg had forecast a budget deficit of €2.5 billion but ended 2021 with a minus of just more than €800 million, the auditors found.

While the state's expenses were about €800 million higher than predicted, the smaller deficit was the result of Luxembourg also taking in €2.5 billion more in revenues, the report said.

The unanticipated difference is linked to the unpredictable effects of the pandemic, which led Luxembourg to spend heavily to support furloughed workers and closed businesses, the auditors said. At the same time, Luxembourg took in more revenues through income taxes and VAT, they said.

"The bill concerning the state revenue and expenditure budget for the 2021 financial year was developed in a particularly uncertain economic context. The uncertainties related to the evolution of the health and economic crisis have posed a challenge to establish a budget forecast," Luxembourg's Court of Auditor said.



The 2023 budget is likely to be similarly off as it was based on an economic outlook that has since proven to be too rosy, meaning the state's projected €2.8 billion deficit might be even bigger.

"The execution of the budget for the 2021 financial year took place in a macro-economic environment that was still conditioned by the persistence of the Covid-19 pandemic," the auditors said.

The pandemic hit Luxembourg in March 2020, forcing the government to close non-essential businesses and reducing overall economic activity. Amongst the support measures was a furlough scheme for workers whose business had to shut and direct aid to those companies.

