Luxembourg's working poor relying on subsidised food stores

Despite having a full-time job in one of the richest countries in the world, employees are having to look for help in buying food

By Marlene Brey

A group of people line up outside a corner shop, many carrying large bags or a trolley, waiting for the doors to open.

But this is not a high-end grocery store selling luxurious items for a high amount. This is a subsidised grocery store where only those who can prove that their income is hardly enough to make ends meet can shop.

Subsidised grocery stores were first set up in Luxembourg in 2009 in response to the financial crisis. They were popular during the pandemic and are once more, with prices on the rise.



Working all hours but still not enough

Some of the people standing in the queue had been working that day or were on their way to work.

One young man is a full-time chef, but does not make enough money. Behind him is a woman with a pram who is looking for work. “It’s not easy for me to find a job,” she said, pointing to her headscarf. The child’s father earns minimum wage, which is barely enough to keep the small family.

We have quite a few customers who work full-time. But it's not enough because rents are too high or they are single parents Carole Reckinger, Caritas Luxembourg

“We have quite a few customers who work full-time,” said Carole Reckinger, a social policy consultant at Caritas Luxembourg. “But it's not enough because rents are too high or they are single parents. It varies a lot.”



The Grand Duchy - one of the richest countries in the world - has the second-highest risk of in-work poverty across the European Union, trailing behind only Romania.

For those in work, the risk of poverty - despite having a job - has increased over the past few years. In 2020, 12% of those in work in Luxembourg lived below the poverty line, according to data from the EU’s statistics agency, Eurostat.

People in full-time work are having to use the subsidised food stores, says Carole Reckinger from Caritas Luc Deflorenne

"The number is always at least a year old," Reckinger said. "It may well go up with the current crisis."

Paying for housing

Luxembourg has the highest minimum wage in the EU, at €2,776 gross per month for skilled workers and €2,313 for unskilled workers.

“The sum in itself doesn't really mean anything," said Luca Ratti, professor of labour law at the University of Luxembourg, who researched the so-called working-poor.

The minimum wage is almost 10 times higher than in Bulgaria Luca Ratti, University of Luxembourg

“The minimum wage is almost 10 times higher than in Bulgaria,” he said. “Of course, that seems astonishing at first glance. But how someone can live on their income is, of course, largely dependent on the cost of living. If you look at the cost of living in Luxembourg, you can immediately see why the minimum here is so high.”

And Luxembourg’s extortionate housing prices play a big role. People affected by in-work poverty suffer the most from rising housing costs. More than a third of tenants spent over 40% of their income on rent and heating in 2019, according to the Luxembourg Institute of Socio-Economic Research (LISER). The 20% of households with the lowest wages spend half of their income on housing, the data shows.

Single parents' struggle

Some EU countries, including Austria, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Italy and Cyprus, do not have statutory minimum wages, meaning there are instead sector-wide minimum wages. The hourly minimum wage in Germany was €9.82 at the start of the year but it is set to rise to €12 per hour, close to Luxembourg's €13 an hour.

"The difference is minimal, but the cost of living here is enormous," said Ratti. Single parents should be in a different tax class and tax credit should be increased to help those most in need, he believes.

Caritas has four subsidised grocery stores in Luxembourg with more than 5,000 people shopping there. People have to prove their income is hardly enough to cover their costs to be able to shop there. Yet, 14% of those who go there to buy their groceries work full-time on a fixed-term contract and 6% have a permanent full-time contract, according to Caritas.

Many people, Reckinger said, retain a sense of shame about visiting the store and often only start to turn up once they have used up all their savings and are in dire straits.



“The problem is that the prices for basic food such as oil, flour and meat are skyrocketing,” Reckinger said. “Our purchase prices are rising, Caritas and the Red Cross cover a large part, but we can't completely absorb it and so the prices in the social stores are also rising.”

(Translated by Heledd Pritchard)

