Luxembourg scraps mandatory tests, jabs for travellers

From 22 April, air passengers no longer need to prove that they have form of protection against Covid

Luxembourg is set to scrap mandatory tests and vaccinations for air passengers on Friday, the foreign ministry said, providing a further boost to the badly hit tourism industry.

The lifting of the health measures will only apply to travellers who were already allowed to enter the Grand Duchy - mostly EU citizens and from a list of countries that includes South Korea and Chile, the foreign ministry said.

Travellers from other countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, still need to show a form of CovidCheck - showing they are vaccinated, have recently tested for the disease or recovered from it - to come to Luxembourg for "non-essential reasons", such as visiting family.

The move to ease travel restrictions comes weeks after the country ditched most of its health measures, including the obligation to wear a mask in shops and to show a so-called CovidCheck certificate to enter restaurants.

The pandemic is continuing to recede in Luxembourg, with health authorities registering a 12% decrease in positive cases last week compared to the previous week, according to figures released on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, the health ministry called on people aged 80 or above to get their second booster shot against Covid-19.

