Luxembourg sends 14 armoured ambulances to Ukraine

Luxembourg bought 14 armoured ambulances for the Ukrainian military to use in the war-torn eastern regions of the country as part of the Grand Duchy's defence support for the Eastern European country fending off major Russian assaults.

The Mercedes and Pinzgauer 6x6 armoured ambulances can be used by Ukrainian military medical staff in the eastern regions of Ukraine where fighting is currently raging, Luxembourg's defence directorate said on Saturday in a press release.



The vehicles were refurbished and modified in the UK by the Venari Group, the government said. The British army previously used the vehicles in countries such as Afghanistan.

Luxembourg soldiers on a plane to Romania Photo: Gerry Huberty

The Luxembourg-based organisation LUkraine took eight ambulances to Ukraine, while the remaining six will be delivered directly from the UK via Poland to Ukraine.



The news comes as 27 Luxembourg soldiers left for Romania, which borders on Ukraine, on Sunday as part of the NATO military alliance efforts to shore up its eastern flank in a mission currently set to last 28 months.

The Luxembourg soldiers, specialising in reconnaissance, are integrated into a company of up to 150 men currently under Dutch command, which is itself part of a 1,600 man strong battalion under French leadership.



Luxembourg had secured €13.2 million in military contracts in 2023 for Ukraine, devoting a total of €90 million - or 17% - of its annual defence budget to defence against the Russian invasion, Defence Minister François Bausch said last month.



