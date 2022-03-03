Luxembourg sets up centre for Ukrainian refugees

No red tape, though refugees need to register with immigration office

Refugees from Ukraine are seen as they arrive at the border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, March 2, 2022. -

The government has set up a centre for refugees from Ukraine, offering shelter and meals for a first few days for people wishing to seek protection from the war in the country or further afield.

"Ukrainian nationals do not need to take any particular steps to stay in Luxembourg at this stage," the government said on Thursday, though people do need to contact immigration services and fill out a form.

More than one million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country a week ago, the UN has said, with neighbouring countries such as Poland, Slovakia, Moldova and Hungary taking in the majority.



Ukrainians who have arrived in Luxembourg in the past few days and new arrivals can benefit from a temporary protection status, which the EU is about to approve, the government said. This also applies to persons with a residence permit or a short-stay permit coming to an end.

All Luxembourg residents offering to host Ukrainian nationals in their homes can contact a hotline managed by Caritas and the Red Cross.

