Luxembourg still comfortably beating gas-saving targets

For the third month running the Grand Duchy exceeded its target of 15%

For the third month running the Grand Duchy exceeded its target of 15%

Luxembourg is still comfortably beating its voluntary gas-saving targets amid Russia's war on Ukraine, but the government warns of colder winter months ahead which might lead to an energy crunch and compulsory measures.

Luxembourg consumed 36% less gas in October compared to that month's average of the previous five years, Energy Minister Claude Turmes said in a press release on Tuesday.

This is well above the voluntary 15% target that EU leaders agreed on in July, as the prospect of a full cut-off from Russian supplies looked increasingly likely because of the war in Ukraine.

Luxembourg benefitted from a comparatively milder October, Turmes said on Tuesday as he pushed for further gas-saving efforts ahead of the colder months. The Grand Duchy also made use of its common energy market with Belgium, which had secured more suppliers from third countries, Turmes said last month.

In September and August, Luxembourg already exceeded its targets as the country saved 26% and 37% gas, respectively. Should an energy crunch occur, the government could switch from voluntary to compulsory savings, including energy cuts.



Europe's gas storage sites are currently 95.3% full, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe, as the whole continent has been experiencing milder weather. On Tuesday though, natural gas prices rose amid uncertainty over the EU's plans to impose a temporary price cap on imports, Bloomberg reported.

Luxembourg government ministers travelled to Norway in September to cement ties with the natural gas exporter as European countries scrambled to secure enough energy to get through the winter in the wake of Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.