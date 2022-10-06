Luxembourg still on track to meet gas saving target

For the second consecutive month, the Grand Duchy continues to beat its voluntary 15% gas saving target

For the second month in a row, Luxembourg has managed to beat its self-imposed gas saving targets, as the government warns that a cold winter could cause problems amid an ongoing energy tussle with Russia.

Gas consumption in September was 26% lower compared to the five-year average of that month, according to government data released on Thursday, as colder weather made itself felt. In August, gas consumption was 36% lower than that month's average going back to 2017, the government said last week.

"If the winter turns out to be very cold, gas consumption for heating purposes could increase considerably. I therefore continue to urge you to save energy", Energy Minister Claude Turmes said in a press release on Thursday.

In July, EU countries agreed to reduce their gas consumption - on a voluntary basis - by 15% until next winter, in an effort to counter the threat of energy shortages following measures taken against Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Gas prices spiked in the months leading up to the war and immediately after the fighting started, but have gone down again as Europe worked hard to find alternative energy sources, such as liquefied natural gas from the US and Qatar. Gas storages have now reached close to 90% on average in the EU, according to data provided by the bloc.



Turmes said in September that businesses are being urged to keep office temperatures at 20 degrees, while households are being asked to take fewer hot showers and turn down the heating by one to two degrees, as the country seeks to meet the EU target.

Luxembourg's government is preparing rules for mandatory rationing of energy in the event that the voluntary scheme does not produce the savings required for this winter, Turmes warned.

Councils across the country are are set to cut back on traditional Christmas lights and find an alternative to ice rinks in a bid to save energy as the colder weather draws in.

