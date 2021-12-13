Luxembourg Times launches free mobile phone app

The app is available for downloading on Apple or Android phones

The Luxembourg Times is happy to announce it has launched a mobile phone app on Tuesday, allowing readers to access the news with one click and receive notifications for the biggest stories.

The app is available for downloading on Apple and Android phones and the new service adds to the Luxembourg Times' twice-daily newsletter, and the print magazine, which comes out three times a year.

The Luxembourg Times is the country’s leading quality online newspaper in English, writing about business and finance, politics, the European Union, and life in the Grand Duchy.

To download the app on Apple devices, click on this link. For Android phones, please use this link.

