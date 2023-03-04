Luxembourg to adjust tax brackets for inflation

Bettel presented the outcome of the wage talks between workers, employers and the government on Friday

Luxembourg will adjust tax brackets for inflation to safeguard workers' net income, after a round of wage talks on Friday forced through a U-turn from the government, which had ruled out the move just weeks ago.

Trade unions have long called for a reform of tax brackets, to ensure people are not penalised when they receive a pay rise, which they then effectively lose because they end up in a higher tax bracket.

The government will now adapt tax brackets in line with 2.5 of the expected automatic wage indexations next year, the government said late on Friday after government-led wage talks between workers and their bosses.

The deal was "in everybody's best interest," Prime Minister Xavier Bettel told journalists after the so-called tripartite negotiations.

Rampant inflation triggered an automatic 2.5% increase in wages in February, and a second rise will be paid out in April. A third automatic salary bump this year is likely at some point in the fourth quarter, but the government will now compensate employers for that pay rise.



Some unions expressed disappointment that the government had not decided for an automatic adaptation of the tax brackets, while employers said they were content. "There will be eight to nine months between the indexations. That will give companies in the country enough time to plan," Michel Reckinger, the head of the UEL employers' assocation said on Friday.

Just weeks ago, Finance Minister Yuriko Backes had ruled out adjusting the tax brackets because of the long-term effect it would have on government revenues. Instead, she had dangled tax credits worth up to €500 million for voters, as the public budget came in better than first expected at the end of 2022.

Friday's package is also expected to cost the government 500 million euros per year, until the end of 2024. The two first indexations that were due this year, will be compensated in the form of a tax credit, and the third next year.

A set of measures to compensate consumers for soaring energy prices - which keeps inflation down - will be left in place for another year.

(This story originally appeared in the Luxemburger Wort. Translation by Haneyl Jacob).

