Luxembourg to apply to join UN Security Council

Body needs reform after Russia's veto on resolutions condemning its invasion of Ukraine had 'paralysed' its work, says Bettel

Body needs reform after Russia's veto on resolutions condemning its invasion of Ukraine had 'paralysed' its work, says Bettel

Luxembourg will apply to join the United Nations' Security Council and seek reforms after Russia’s veto “paralysed” its work following the invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Xavier Bettel told the UN’s General Assembly in New York on Friday.

The UN Security Council consists of five permanent members – China, Russia, France, Britain and the US – and 10 non-permanent members, who are elected for a two-year term.

Luxembourg, which was previously a non-permanent member in 2013 and 2014, will be seeking to join the Security Council once again in 2031 and 2032, Bettel said. Seats are distributed on a regional basis, with two reserved for western European countries during each cycle, currently held by Norway and the Republic of Ireland.

Russia’s veto of resolutions condemning its invasion of Ukraine had “paralysed” the council’s work and emphasised the need for reform of the body, Luxembourg’s prime minister added.

Just days after the attack began in February, the Kremlin used its power as a permanent member to block a resolution which would have demanded that it stop its invasion and withdraw all troops.

“We continue to support calls for strengthening of the General Assembly and the reform of the Security Council in order to make the Council more representative, more effective and more accountable to all member states,” Bettel said.

Luxembourg was elected to a separate UN council, the Human Rights Council, for the first time last year, giving it a global platform to urge other countries to end repressive policies.

In July, the government cancelled a visit at the last minute by inspectors from the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights, which had been due to carry out its first in-country assessment of Luxembourg.

The government requested the postponement of the visit “at the last minute” as officials were unavailable, the United Nations said.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.