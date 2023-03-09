Luxembourg to crack down on foreigners convicted of crime

People guilty of serious crimes such as drug trafficking could be expelled, with jail terms for those who return in breach of ban

People guilty of serious crimes such as drug trafficking could be expelled, with jail terms for those who return in breach of ban

Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said the amendments were necessary to tackle criminality

Luxembourg plans to crack down on foreigners convicted of serious crimes, with expulsion orders and jail terms for people who return to the country despite an existing ban, under an amended law approved by parliament on Wednesday.

The amended law covers those convicted of the most serious offences such as terrorism, human trafficking, sexual exploitation, money laundering, and drugs and arms trafficking.

Those who return to Luxembourg in breach of an expulsion order can be sentenced to up to three years in prison, the bill's rapporteur, centre-left LSAP deputy Yves Crutchen, told parliament. The changes to the current legislation are not “against immigrants, but against certain groups of people”, Crutchen said.

Two parties, the Pirate Party and the Left party (déi Lenk), opposed the amendments during the vote in parliament. The draft law “leans too far to the right”, déi Lenk deputy Nathalie Oberweis said.

"Crime related to drug trafficking is here associated with immigration, it is a dangerous amalgam," she said, adding: “We are all tenants of this Earth.”

Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, who returned to parliament after being in hospital with the flu, said that “to deny the crime problem at the Gare would be to ignore reality”.

“A good number of people [...] benefiting from a residence permit in neighbouring countries come here to do their drug trafficking," Asselborn told parliament. "We must fight against this phenomenon and against people who come here illegally.”

Luxembourg's police, interior security and justice ministries told the Luxembourg Times last year that they are not tracking data about how many drug dealers are immigrants.

It came after police retracted a statement made by a senior officer during a press conference in March 2022 that "98% of all West African drug dealers in Luxembourg have claimed asylum in France", with no official statistics to back up the claim.

(Translated from the original Virgule article by John Monaghan)

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.