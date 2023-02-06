Luxembourg to make it easier to build tiny houses

Country aims to update its laws to help build more tiny houses in the future

Denis Weinquin could also move into an apartment building, but he recently decided to live in a Tiny House

Luxembourg will make it easier to build more tiny houses by updating its legal and regulatory framework, Minister for the Interior Taina Bofferding said on Monday, amidst a worsening housing crisis in the country.

The authorities are working on updating two planning laws as well as building regulations to make it easier and quicker to build so-called "tiny houses", Bofferding wrote in response to a parliamentary question.

This would allow more local councils to sign off on such projects, after the Commune of Strassen was the first to do so in October 2022.

"As soon as the municipalities have drawn up new provisions, Tiny Houses can also be approved in residential areas where they are currently excluded due to more restrictive building regulations," Bofferding said.

Demand for these alternative forms of housing has gone up as house prices in Luxembourg more than doubled between 2010 and 2022, the EU's statistics agency said last month, a rise that is well above the bloc's average, as the country grapples with a major housing crisis.

The cost for a house or flat skyrocketed by 140% in the last 12 years in Luxembourg, Eurostat said, a growth that is significantly higher than the EU average of 49% in the same period.

Tiny houses have made their mark in Europe, but the idea comes from the US. There is no official measure of the size of a tiny house, but they tend to measure up to around 50 square metres.

Originally, tiny houses stood on wheels, allowing homeowners to have a nomadic lifestyle and take them wherever they wanted to go. For some, owning a tiny house is also about promoting a more ecological and less materialistic lifestyle as their properties can come with dry toilets for example and have fewer storage for their belongings.

