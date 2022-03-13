Luxembourg to open more shelters for refugees

Some 700 Ukrainian refugees are already in shelters, many more may be in private housing

Luxembourg will open six new temporary shelters for refugees this year, the government has said, as the available beds are filling up very quickly with Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country.

People should refrain from organising large-scale transports from Ukraine unless they have made private arrangements for the newcomers to stay, Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said in a press release on Friday.

More than two million people have fled the war after Russia invaded its western neighbour on 24 February, according to the UN, which has said the conflict has triggered the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War 2.

"The National Reception Office (ONA) plans to open six temporary accommodation facilities for applicants for international protection in 2022 with a total of 466 beds", Asselborn said separately, answering a parliamentary question alongside other government ministers on Friday.

Luxembourg is already housing some 700 Ukrainian refugees, ONA has said, although many more may be staying in private housing.

The new beds would come on top of the emergency shelter at the LuxExpo in the city of Luxembourg City, while the village of Contern on Saturday opened its municipal cultural centre for people fleeing the war in Ukraine.



Luxembourg is granting temporary protection status to people fleeing Ukraine - as do other EU countries - allowing them to work, be schooled and get access to accommodation, food and clothing, as well as a monthly allowance and medical care, Asselborn said on Friday.

At a press conference last week, Asselborn also said the government had moved some 70 refugees from other countries to a shelter for homeless people to make room for Ukrainians at the LuxExpo shelter.



Luxembourg has a total of 54 shelters for people seeking international protection, of which 37 are equipped with kitchens, Asselborn said.

