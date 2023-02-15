Luxembourg to provide Ukraine more military aid

Minister of Defence François Bausch arrives for a meeting of the alliance's Defence Ministers at the NATO Headquarter in Brussels

(The first paragraph of this story was corrected to state that €90 million is 17% of Luxembourg's annual defence budget)

By Gabrielle Antar and Daniel de Jong

Luxembourg secured €13.2 million in military contracts in 2023 for Ukraine, devoting a total of €90 million - or 17% - of its total annual defence budget to defence against the Russian invasion, Defence Minister François Bausch said in a tweet on Tuesday evening.



Bausch wants to supply Ukraine with ammunition rather than fighter planes, because pilot training and maintenance require too much time.

"[Fighter planes] will not bring the Ukrainians much in the short term and certainly not until the summer. They need ammunition for that and that is why today we will have a call to focus on that in the upcoming weeks and months," Bausch told RTL in an interview on Tuesday.

Luxembourg supports the Ukrainian defence effort through its participation in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Ukraine is going through ammunition “many times higher” than allies’ current rate of production, straining industries, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday. The waiting time for large-caliber ammunition has increased from 12 to 28 months, which means that orders placed now will only arrive in 2-1/2 years, he said.

The alliance’s defence ministers will meet this evening and early Wednesday to discuss spending targets, as allies may agree as soon as this summer to spend a minimum of 2% of their economic output on defence, a shift to actually meeting what was once seen as a largely symbolic target.

NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg poses with NATO Defence ministers on Tuesday AFP

Luxembourg also pledged financial support to Eastern Europe by reiterating an aid package of €1 million each to Bosnia, Moldova and Georgia, given their proximity to the invasion of Ukraine and the pressure from Russia on neighbouring countries.

Poverty-stricken Moldova needs the help of countries like Luxembourg, says Bausch on RTL. "We have to help that country immediately, this is why this fund was created, so that the country can survive this hybrid war situation," he adds.

Bausch plans to meet with ministers from Moldova in the interest of supporting other small countries, but the meeting scheduled with Moldovan ministers for yesterday was cancelled. A new date has not yet been given.



Luxembourg - which is failing to meet previously agreed NATO targets on defence spending - is planning to spend close to €1 billion on defence by 2028 based on current economic forecasts, five times as much as it did in 2014, the year NATO leaders pledged to spend 2% of the size of their economies on the military.



(Additional reporting by Bloomberg)

