Luxembourg to scrap remaining Covid rules within weeks

From 1 April, no more need to wear face masks in hospitals and isolate after positive test

People will no longer have to wear masks in hospitals and care homes

Luxembourg will scrap the remainder of its Covid-19 requirements at the end of the month, including compulsory face masks in hospitals and care homes and the obligation for people who test positive to isolate, the government said on Friday.

The current Covid-19 rules will expire on March 31, and the government said it will lift the remaining requirements from the following day, including the obligation for the likes of hospitals and care homes to report new infections.

Although Luxembourg lifted the majority of restrictions last year as the pandemic receded, some requirements remained in force, such as the wearing of a face mask during visits to hospitals and elderly homes.

