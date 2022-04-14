Luxembourg seeks Cattenom answers after corrosion reports

Joint letter sent by two ministers to head of French nuclear safety authority, after media reports that cracks have been found on reactor

The Cattenom nuclear plant has long been a source of tension between Luxembourg and France

Luxembourg's government has sent a letter to the head of France's nuclear safety authority raising concerns about the Cattenom nuclear plant, after media reports that corrosive cracks have been found on one of the reactors, just 20km south of Luxembourg City.

Corrosion has been uncovered at the Cattenom 3 reactor, one of four based in the French commune, the trade publication Montel reported on Wednesday, citing union sources. EDF, France's state electricity company which runs the site, has not responded to the reports, it said.

Energy minister Claude Turmes and Environment Minister Carole Dieschbourg have submitted a joint letter to Olivier Gupta, the chief of France's nuclear safety authority, the ASN, to "demand all the details and results of the analysis carried out by EDF as soon as possible", the ministers said on Thursday. It follows on from similar letters lodged earlier this year.

The plant was shut down at the end of March as part of checks for possible corrosion. The closure was originally due to last five weeks, EDF confirmed in February, but this has since been extended for a further three to four months.

Luxembourg will primarily be seeking clarification on the reasons behind issues at the power plant, which has been the site of several minor incidents over the past decade, specifically whether a "material defect or a design defect" is to blame and "what the resulting consequences are for the other reactors on the Cattenom site", the ministers said.

Just days after the planned shutdown was announced in February, the Cattenom 3 reactor was halted “for a short-term shutdown” to execute maintenance work on an oil pump, EDF said.

Greenpeace Luxembourg said both the Luxembourg and German governments should "intervene urgently" and demand answers from French authorities in the wake of Wednesday's report, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Luxembourg and Germany have long called for the closure of the power plant in Cattenom – a movement that gained new momentum after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011.



Last month Luxembourg lodged a letter of complaint with Belgium after the country announced it will delay the closure of its nuclear power plants by a decade as a result of the Ukraine war, in the latest rift between the Grand Duchy and its neighbours over nuclear energy.



