Luxembourg to suspend Moderna vaccine for under 30s

Luxembourg halts use of the vaccine after study found greater risk of heart inflammation after Moderna shot

Luxembourg halts use of the vaccine after study found greater risk of heart inflammation after Moderna shot

Luxembourg has followed France and Germany in halting the use of the Covid-19 vaccine made by Moderna in under 30-year-olds after studies found that people of that age group had a greater risk of heart inflammation after the jab.

The government will instruct healthcare workers to suspend the Moderna shot "out of precaution" until more data can be gathered on the extremely rare side effect, Health Minister Paulette Lenert said in a reply to a parliamentary question on Thursday.

Young men in particular have a higher risk of developing heart inflammation after a second dose of Moderna compared to those who received a Pfizer-BioNTech jab, France's top medical advisory body said on Tuesday.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) which approved Moderna in the EU is reviewing the jab but did not recommend its suspension, according to a statement released on Thursday.

The Moderna jab is one of two messenger-RNA vaccines - alongside Pfizer-BioNTech - that was given as a booster shot to people who had received the one-shot Johnson&Johnson in Luxembourg. The government will continue to give Pfizer-BioNTech to those under the age of 30.

Luxembourg followed Germany, France, Denmark and Sweden in stopping the use of Moderna in under 30-year-olds while people over that age will continue to receive it. Over 60 million Moderna shots have been dished out in the EU, according to the EMA.

On Tuesday, Luxembourg announced it would also give booster shots to those over the age of 65 and to hospital staff after it previously said only those with weaker immune systems, over the age of 75 or those who had received Johnson&Johnson should get a booster.

Luxembourg - as the rest of Europe - is hoping that a widespread booster campaign will curb the current wave of the pandemic that has caused hospital numbers to tick up. In Luxembourg, the majority of ICU patients last week was not fully vaccinated, Lenert said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.