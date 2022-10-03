Luxembourg tourism still below pre-Covid levels

Holiday travel season saw big increase in overnight bookings from 2021, but still has not caught up

Thousands attended and camped overnight at the e-Lake Festival in Echternach in August.

Luxembourg's hotels, campgrounds, and youth hostels saw a big jump in bookings in the first seven months of the year, but the sting of Covid restrictions continued as paying visitors still did not reach 2019 levels, tourism officials said on Monday.



The number of overnight stays between the start of this year and the end of July increased by 53% compared to the same period in 2021, but still trailed 2019 figures by 8%, the Tourism Ministry said.

"The first feedback from the tourism industry suggests that the summer season was very good," Tourism Minister Lex Delles said in a statement. That "underlines the fact that interest in Luxembourg as a tourist destination is growing, particularly among residents."

Despite the great improvement, overnight stays in hotels remained 12% below 2019 figures through the end of July, the ministry said. Campsite stays were down 1.5% compared to the same period in 2019 while there were 17% fewer stays in youth hostels.

Luxembourg's most-visited attraction was Parc Merveilleux in Bettembourg, which drew 262,000 people through July, followed by Château de Vianden and the Mullerthal Trail, the ministry said.

