Luxembourg town battles over cosmonaut bust

The sculpture of Yuri Gagarin, the first person to travel into outer space, has been on display in Mondorf-les-Bains since 2018

The sculpture of Yuri Gagarin, the first person to travel into outer space, has been on display in Mondorf-les-Bains since 2018

Gagarin recovered: local people defied orders of the local mayor to wrap the statue up

Local residents restored a statue of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin to its former glory on Friday, defying orders by the mayor of Mondorf-les-Bains, who had it covered up after Russia's launch of a bloody war in Ukraine.

Mayor Steve Reckel had ordered the monument of Gagarin - who became a legendary figure in 1961 by being the first human in outer space - to be covered up to protect it against vandalism, after several people had urged him to remove it entirely because of the war, he told broadcaster RTL.

But on Friday, three people removed the covering of the statue in a park housing the hot springs in the town, situated in the country's southern industrial belt where the communist party was long a dominant political force.

"We don't think it's right that the statue is covered. After all, Gagarin has nothing to do with what's going on in Ukraine right now," representatives of the group told the newspaper.



The sculpture, which previously stood in front of the Russian Embassy, was unveiled in 2018 after the Luxembourg Aviation Museum acquired it.

Gagarin orbited the earth once during his famous flight but he died seven years later, at the age of just 34. Reckel emphasised his statue would stay.

On Monday, Prime Minister Xavier Bettel decided to shelve a plan for a monument to forced labourers from the Soviet Union in Luxembourg's steel industry during World War II, in Esch-sur-Alzette, also in the south. Russian diplomats had pushed for the monument.

This is not how local residents wanted to see Gagarin, who became a legendary figure by being the human being in outer space Chris Karaba

(Additional reporting by Volker Bingenheimer)

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.