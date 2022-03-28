Luxembourg unable to meet NATO pledge, defence minister says

Commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defence by 2024 is "unrealistic" and "unachievable" for Luxembourg, says François Bausch

A NATO demand that Luxembourg increase its defence spending to 2% of GDP within two years - in line with a 2014 agreement - is "unrealistic and unachievable", Defence Minister François Bausch said on Monday, as the alliance attempts to bolster its resources following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Under the 2014 plan, Luxembourg and all other NATO members pledged to increase their defence spending to 2% of GDP. The Grand Duchy has set a target of 0.72% by 2024.

Bausch said that the Luxembourg defence budget has increased significantly since 2013 and that by 2024, an additional €382 million will have been spent over the course of the previous decade.



Raising the contribution to 2% of GDP within the next two years would require the quadrupling of the country's current annual defence budget, Bausch said at a press conference on Monday.

"This way of calculating the defence effort penalises Luxembourg, which, thanks to its flourishing economy, has experienced strong GDP growth over the past thirty years,” Bausch said.

Luxembourg continues to rank at the bottom of the table when it comes to spending on defence, relative to the size of the economy. The country trailed only the Republic of Ireland - which is not a NATO member - in 2019 for the lowest expenditure compared to GDP.

The 0.4% of GDP spent by Luxembourg on defence in 2019 was just one-third of the EU average, the bloc's official statistics agency Eurostat said last year.

