Luxembourg under flood alert following heavy rain

The Grand Duchy is on alert for flooding after heavy rain on Sunday

Hundreds of residents were forced out of their homes last year following the floods

A flood alert has been placed over most of Luxembourg following heavy rainfall on Sunday, less than a year after torrential rain caused €125 million of damage across the country, the water management authority said on Monday.

The Sûre, Alzette, Chiers and Syre rivers face minor risk of flooding, according to the body which monitors water and river levels throughout the Grand Duchy.

The orange flood alert covers the centre and south of the country, the met office Meteolux website shows.

In July last year Luxembourg was hit by devastating floods which forced thousands of people out of their homes and cost millions in damage.

In the aftermath of the downpours, residents complained that they did not receive adequate warnings of the incoming floods, with a government report concluding that Luxembourg's alert system for warning the public of extreme weather needed to be improved.

The total cost of the flood damage was estimated at €125 million, making it the most expensive event ever recorded by Luxembourg's insurance industry, the insurance association, ACA, said at the time.

There were 6,500 reports of damage to homes and businesses lodged with insurers across the Grand Duchy, and a further 1,300 cases of flooded vehicles, the ACA said.

The government pledged a €100 million aid package to help businesses and homes affected by the floods, as well as to repair damaged bridges and infrastructure and for pay outs for short-term relief workers.

