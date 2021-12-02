Luxembourg unemployment below EU average

Unemployment agency ADEM said earlier this year that unemployment figures are back to that of pre-pandemic levels in Luxembourg

Unemployment agency ADEM said earlier this year that unemployment figures are back to that of pre-pandemic levels in Luxembourg

Luxembourg’s unemployment rate in October was below both the European Union and Euro area averages, the statistics agency for the 27-member bloc Eurostat said on Thursday.



A total of 5.1% of Luxembourg’s working population – those aged between 15 and 74 – were not working in October, Eurostat said - a drop of 1.1% compared to the same month in 2020.

These rates are below the average number of people unemployed across the EU, where unemployment stands at 6.7%, and across the 19 countries using the Euro currency, where 7.3% of people are out of work. But unemployment across the bloc still dropped from 7.5% in October 2020, and in the Euro area from 8.4% in the same month.

“The Covid-19 outbreak and the measures applied to combat it have triggered a sharp increase in the number of claims for unemployment benefits across the EU,” Eurostat said in a publication, although the agency did not give any specific reasons as to unemployment changes in October 2021 in Luxembourg or across the rest of the EU.

In a sign that Luxembourg's economy is bouncing back from the pandemic slump the country's unemployment rate in October was back at the level registered in February 2020, before the health crisis put thousands out of work, job agency ADEM said in November.

More than 15,000 people were looking for work at the end of October - 14.7% fewer than the same month the year before, ADEM said in a press release.

However, the number of available jobs remains "very high", ADEM said, with employers posting 3,900 job openings with the agency in October, a 33% increase year-on-year. Overall, ADEM is currently seeking to fill over 11,000 vacancies, almost 4,000 more than at the same point last year.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.