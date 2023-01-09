Luxembourg unemployment flat, but fifth of youth jobless

Unemployment in Luxembourg is below EU average, but not youth unemployment

Unemployment in Luxembourg is below EU average, but not youth unemployment

The youth unemployment rate has increased over the past year

Luxembourg's unemployment rate was stable at 4.6% in November from a month earlier, and below the EU average of 6.5%, but youth unemployment rose over the past year and is well above the EU average, Eurostat said on Monday.

The youth unemployment rate stood at 19.1% in November, and 19.4% in October, both significantly higher than the EU average of 15.1%

The number of young people using social services to meet basic needs has increased, the Red Cross’s Jessica Schuler said on RTL on Friday.

Caritas, for example, has seen more and more young people going to the subsidised grocery shop to put food on the table, Schuler said.

The unemployment rate for both men and women eased, and the difference between the rates narrowed from November 2021.



For November 2022, 4.5% of men were unemployed, while women were at 4.7%, compared to 4.7% and 5% in the previous year.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.