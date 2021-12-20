Luxembourg unemployment remains at pre-pandemic level

Country's jobless total stood at 5.3% at end of November, job agency ADEM said on Monday, in further sign of ongoing economic recovery

Luxembourg’s economic recovery from the impact of Covid-19 shutdowns is showing no signs of slowing, with unemployment levels in November remaining at pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest figures from the country’s job agency ADEM.



Just over 15,000 people were looking for work at the end of November, ADEM said on Monday, a drop of 16% from the same month last year.



The unemployment rate has continued to remain at pre-pandemic levels – in keeping with the trend of recent months – at 5.3%, representing a slight decrease of 0.1% from October and a major drop from the pandemic peak of 7% in June 2020.

However, the number of long-term unemployed is also unchanged, with one in two jobseekers out of work for more than a year.

There were just over 3,500 job vacancies posted with ADEM last month, with the numbers of available positions remaining “very high”, the agency noted. There are currently more than 10,000 vacancies on file, ADEM added.

“The momentum observed in recent months has therefore continued,” the agency said in a statement.

