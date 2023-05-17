Luxembourg wary as doctor retirements loom

Hundreds of doctors in medical specialties from anasthesia to urology will hit retirement age within the next 11 years, with as many as 90% of the country's 37 neurologists needing to be replaced by younger successors, the Health Ministry said.



At least two-thirds of doctors across 18 specialities are expected to retire by 2034, according to a 2019 study cited by Health Minister Paulette Lenert in response to a parliamentary question.

The country had just three physicians per 1,000 residents in 2021, below the EU average of four, a shortfall tied to Luxembourg's lack of medical training within the Grand Duchy. More than a quarter of the country's doctors and two-thirds of all nurses lived outside the country and commuted to positions inside Luxembourg, a joint report by the EU and OECD last year found.

Luxembourg does not have enough doctors per inhabitants and the average age of those currently working is going up, posing a major risk for the future, the Association for Doctors and Dentists President Alain Schmit told broadcaster RTL last year.



Ageing healthcare workers with "severe burnout and demographic factors contribute to an ever-shrinking labour force", the World Health Organization said in a report last year.

Steps taken to avoid a shortage include increasing allowances for studying doctors and providing financial support for medical interns, Lenert explained in her response, while the country is also looking to overhaul its training system that historically has been delegated to foreign universities.

The University of Luxembourg launched more degree courses for doctors and nurses to plug the gap in healthcare staff and the sector's reliance on cross-border workers. Education for health professionals will next be evaluated in 2028, after which the government will assess if it is worth adding a master’s degree for health care technicians and advanced nursing.

Luxembourg had to face up to the shortage of medical staff and investigate why so few people were choosing this career, Parliament said in 2020.



