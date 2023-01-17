Luxembourg water bills could rise by €80 per year

The water bill of a typical Luxembourg household could go up by €80 per year as the price of tap water in the Grand Duchy has increased by 15%, the Environment Minister said on Monday.

From this year on, a four-person household has to pay between 20 to 40 cents more per 1,000 litres depending on what council they live in, Joëlle Welfring said in response to a parliamentary question posed by ADR lawmakers Fred Keup and Jeff Engelen. That works out to be a monthly increase of between 3€ and 6€.

The rise in water bills comes as households have already seen their energy bills go up following the war in Ukraine. Luxembourg stepped in with two help packages worth almost €2 billion which involve the government capping the price of electricity and gas for households and companies.

However, water bills could be even higher as only a third of local municipalities currently charge customers enough to cover their own costs involved in providing the service - which is an EU requirement - Welfring said.

The 15% hike in water prices means they have outpaced annual inflation for food which stood at 11% in December. Food prices in Luxembourg inched up by 0.5% in December compared to November, the national statistics agency said earlier this month.

However, Luxembourg's annual inflation rate altogether fell by 0.5 percentage points to 5.4% in December due to a significant decrease in petrol and diesel prices. Luxembourg has one of the lowest inflation rates in the eurozone.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.