Luxembourg winter was too hot, too dry and too wet

Luxembourg's winter was at once too hot, to dry and too wet, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday, but crops thrived nonetheless.

Temperatures were 1.3 degrees Celsius above the long-term average. There was a deficit of rain and snow in the south-west of the country, the ministry said, but the north-east had above-average rain.

Winter crops had been planted under ideal conditions, and a cold spell in January had not done any damage.

Three storms - Dudley, Eunice and Franklin - with gusts of up to 97 kilometres per hour ripped through Luxembourg in February, though they did far less damage than elsewhere in Europe.

Climate change and freak weather have cost Luxembourg nearly €1 billion over 40 years, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA) - though that was only a fraction of the cost for larger countries.



