Luxembourg women demand equality in annual march

Putting an end to violence against women and fair working conditions were some of the rights feminist protestors demanded during a march on International Women's Day in Luxembourg on Wednesday.

The march, which began from the Place Hamilius in the city centre, was “the symbol of the union of all people advocating the rights and obligations of citizens without making any distinction to sex or gender,” a confederation of 20 groups organising the event said in a press release.



Data - often released to mark the global event - showed women still have a long way to go. In banking, for instance, they account for only 18% of executive and 28% of non-executive directors in banking, a report from the European Banking Authority (EBA) showed on Tuesday. The data was from 2021.



10 The march through Luxembourg City on Wednesday evening to mark International Women's Day Chris Karaba

Spouses travelling to Luxembourg with a life partner who has landed a job - women accompanying men, in the vast majority of cases - often struggle to build up their own career, the Luxembourg Times reported on Wednesday.



"Single mothers are suffering from exponential financial charges the most, particularly in the social groups that are already disadvantaged, raising the risk of poverty," the organisers said, pointing out medical staff in particular.

Earlier last month, organisers said local government officials had told them they could not gather on the Place Hamilius, because Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund - which owns property there - would not allow it.



But Luxembourg City’s mayor later said the rumours were false and that the event could be held in the city centre, as organisers had requested.

