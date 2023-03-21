Luxembourgers keen on NATO, money not a problem

Luxembourg's defence expenditure continues to be the lowest at less than 1% of the size of the economy

A vast majority of people in Luxembourg support NATO, the organisation's annual report published on Tuesday showed, and most of the population has no problem with spending the same or more on defence.

More than 80% of people in Luxembourg would choose to remain a NATO member if they were given a say, the report stated. The overall support across all member countries increased this year compared with the last two years.

At the same time, the Grand Duchy spends just 0.62% of its economy on defence, the lowest across all NATO members, the military alliance said.

Defence Minister François Bausch has previously dismissed a NATO target - under which Luxembourg and all other NATO members pledged to increase their defence spending to 2% of GDP by 2024 - as "unrealistic and unachievable".



Canada and Germany have also been reluctant to establish a defence spending of 2%, though Germany said it would ramp up spending to get to the target following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Just short of 70% of people in Luxembourg believe the country should spend more on defence, or should maintain its current spending, while 15% said it should spend less and another 15% couldn’t decide, the report found.

Luxembourg is due to increase its annual defence spending to 1% of the size of its economy by 2028 - or close to €1 billion.

"Just basing it on GDP is problematic for a small country like Luxembourg", Bausch previously said. The Grand Duchy's per-capita spending on the military is higher than in many other countries, given the nation's wealth.

The bulk of Luxembourg’s defence expenditure (40%) goes towards major equipment while around a quarter is spent on operations, maintenance and personnel, and 11% goes on infrastructure, the report showed.

Earlier this month, Luxembourg sent around 25 military personnel to Romania as part of a mission to bulk up NATO's eastern front.

