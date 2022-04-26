Luxemburger Wort publisher closes Gasperich printing press

Daily newspaper and weekly Contacto publication to be printed from Belgium, ending 50 year association with site in Luxembourg's capital

All editorial staff moved from the building in Gasperich last year, but the printing press had remained on the site

Mediahuis Luxembourg, the publisher of The Luxembourg Times, will close its historic printing press in Gasperich within two years, with the daily newspaper Luxemburger Wort to instead be printed from Belgium, the company said on Tuesday.

Discussions on the future of 26 staff affected by the closure will begin this week, Mediahuis Luxembourg said in a statement, although there is no intention to launch a formal redundancy plan at this stage, the company added.

There is no definitive date for the closure of the Gasperich site, the home of the massive printing press of Saint-Paul Luxembourg – the company’s name before being rebranded last year - since the 1970s, yet, but the building will have to be “vacated by the first quarter of 2024”, CEO Paul Peckels said.



All editorial staff at the Luxembourg publications moved last year from the Gasperich offices to new premises in Howald, just outside Luxembourg City.

Mediahuis, which is based in Antwerp and was originally formed as a joint venture between two Belgian publishers in 2013, also owns several newspapers in the Netherlands and Ireland, as well as classifieds platforms and radio and television stations. Mediahuis bought over Saint-Paul Luxembourg in 2020.

Contacto, the weekly Portuguese language newspaper, and the daily German language Luxemburger Wort, will be printed from a Mediahuis plant in Belgium.

