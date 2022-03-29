LuxFLAG announces new CEO

Isabelle Delas succeeds Sachin Vankalas, who died of Covid-19 last year at the age of 38

Sustainable finance lobby group LuxFLAG has appointed Isabelle Delas as chief executive officer.

Delas succeeds Sachin Vankalas, who died of Covid-19 last year at the age of 38.

Before moving to Luxembourg, Delas worked with the International Development Law Organization in Italy and currently heads the Luxembourg branch of Finance in Motion. She will start in her new role on 16 May.

LuxFLAG has operated in Luxembourg since 2006 and offers finance labelling services.

