LuxLeaks whistleblower case referred to top human rights court

A whistleblower’s appeal against a criminal conviction for leaking documents which outlined secret tax deals between Luxembourg and corporate giants is to be referred to the highest panel of judges at the European Court of Human Rights, the court announced on Monday.

The decision to refer the case to the highest chamber – whose rulings are final and cannot be appealed - comes after former PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) employee Raphaël Halet challenged a judgment by the court's lower chamber in May.



That judgment noted that the €1,000 fine he received for supplying the so-called LuxLeaks documents to journalist Edouard Perrin in 2012 was proportionate and moderate.



LuxLeaks is the name given to a set of revelations that Luxembourg's government between 2002 and 2012 gave multinational corporations such as Apple, Ikea and Pepsi a series of sweetheart deals that allowed them to avoid paying taxes. The companies used PwC to negotiate the deals with Luxembourg's tax administration.

Some of Halet's documents were used by Perrin in his 2013 TV exposé of Luxembourg's tax breaks, the court said in May, and then placed online by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in 2014, when the scandal fully exploded.



Halet's actions added little to the public's knowledge about the tax avoidance scheme, since they came a year after another PwC employee, Antoine Deltour, provided Perrin with thousands of pages of confidential tax documents, the human rights court said.



In the ruling in May, the seven judges at the court’s lower chamber in Strasbourg rejected Halet’s argument, by a margin of 5-2, that his freedom of expression had been violated.

Halet lodged an appeal against the judgment in June, requesting a hearing at the Grand Chamber. A panel of five judges from the Grand Chamber accepted the referral of the case following a meeting on Monday, the court confirmed in a press release.



A date has not yet been fixed for the hearing at the Grand Chamber. Judges who presided over the original hearing are prohibited from being involved in a case which has been referred to the highest chamber.

In March, an appeals court in Metz rejected a bid by Perrin to annul the French search warrant that led to police entering Halet's home and recovering a computer that revealed emails exchange with the journalist.



PwC obtained the search warrant three weeks after the LuxLeaks tax deals came to light. That allowed the accounting and consultancy heavyweight to seize all of Halet’s computers, including any correspondence with a journalist.

