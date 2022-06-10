LuxTimes, Financial Times host conference on gender parity

Trusted media voices combine to host conference with some of Europe’s most successful businesswomen

The event will be held at the Philharmonie in Kirchberg

Some of Europe’s most powerful businesswomen will discuss gender parity at the workplace and how to make it real at a conference next week held by the Luxembourg Times and the Financial Times.

The two media outlets are joining forces and presenting an afternoon of panel discussions and individual interviews around the topic The Path to Parity: Women at The Top.



Luxembourg Times’ Editor-in-Chief Douwe Miedema and FT Live’s Consulting Editor Andrew Hill will lead discussions with guest speakers at the Philharmonie in Luxembourg’s capital.

A panel of five guests will discuss the topic Path to Parity, exploring how companies can take real action to improve gender balance. Powerful businesswomen including the CEOs of retail giant C&A Europe and De Beers Jewellers will also talk about their journeys to the top as well as successes and setbacks during the pandemic.

The event has already attracted a long list of attendees, including key decision-makers and senior executives in businesses and institutions across various industries. The conference will take place on Thursday, 16 June. To find out more, click here.

