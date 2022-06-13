Macron’s Benelux candidate ahead as majority hangs in balance

The candidate representing French President Emmanuel Macron's party will be fighting for his Benelux constituency seat in the second round of the French legislative elections, which could see Macron's absolute majority threatened.

Pieyre-Alexandre Anglade, a candidate for Macron's La Republique En Marche! (LREM), obtained the most votes for the Benelux area during the first round on Sunday.

He gained close to half of all votes cast by French nationals living in Luxembourg, and 39% across the three Benelux countries. Less than a third of those eligible to vote in the Grand Duchy cast their ballots.

In the second round, scheduled for June 19, he will face left-wing NUPES candidate Cécilia Gondar, who won 32% of the votes across Benelux. In Luxembourg, she received around 16% of votes.

Macron’s party and its allies are likely to remain the largest bloc in the 577-seat National Assembly, according to an average of five pollsters based on Sunday’s first round of votes. But his majority could likely shrink dramatically, just as his margin of victory narrowed sharply in April’s presidential election from his result five years ago, and he could lose it.

The grouping led by the 44-year-old centrist is expected to win between 262 and 301 seats. A total of 289 lawmakers is needed for an outright majority. Macron now has a week to convince voters to back his candidates in the second round.

(Additional reporting by Bloomberg)

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.