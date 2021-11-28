Major fire rips through Esch factory

Another major fire broke out at a café in south-west Luxembourg around the same time

60 fire-fighters were called to the fire at the Nuddelsfabrik factory in Esch

A major fire ripped through a factory in Esch-sur-Alzette in southern Luxembourg on Saturday evening, as 60 firefighters rushed to the scene to tackle the blaze, the country’s emergency services said.

The fire in Luxembourg’s second largest city was reported to the CGDIS fire and emergency services just before 20>00 hrs at the former pasta factory, Nuddelsfabrik, in one of two major blazes in the country on Saturday evening.

“Relief efforts focused mainly on protecting neighbouring buildings to prevent any spread,” the CDGIS said in a press release, adding that people in the area had been told to keep windows and doors closed because of heavy smoke.

Firefighters tackle the blaze at the Nuddelsfabrik factory CGDIS

Just as firefighters were grappling with the factory blaze, another major fire at a café in Tétange in south-west Luxembourg broke out at around 21:00 hrs. Fire brigades saved an individual stranded on a balcony, who was then taken to hospital for a check-up.

No one was injured in the factory fire in Esch, the CGDIS said in a later report.

The fire at the Nuddlesfabrik factory was declared under control by the emergency services at around 21:30 hrs and the fire in Tetange, where 40 firefighters attended the scene, at around 22:30 hrs.

