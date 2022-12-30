Man sentenced to death in Iran was refugee in Luxembourg

In Iran, he is one of 15 accused of having participated in protests linked to the murder of a paramilitary officer

Protests against the government have been going in Iran for more than hundred days

By Simon Martin

The Luxembourg resident facing the death penalty in Iran over his participation in protests is a former asylum seeker in his thirties, according to a former employer of his, in the town of Differdange.

A local resident of Iranian origin had been "arrested and sentenced to death", Luxembourg's foreign ministry said a week ago, without providing any further details, amid Iran's brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.



The man came to Luxembourg as an asylum seeker 2013, his former employer, who is also of Iranian origin and used to own a fast food shop in Differdange, told Virgule newspaper. He obtained international protection status, allowing him to remain in the country, the former employee said.



He worked in the restaurant in the town in the south of the country from 2014 to 2015, the former employee said, to then leave the Grand Duchy to settle near Brussels, where his brother lives.

“He disappeared from the radar afterwards, but one thing is certain, he ended up returning to Iran”, said his former boss, adding he had come across photos of his former employee in Iran.

In Iran, the man is one of 15 accused of having participated in protests linked to the murder of a paramilitary officer in November, but there is no information available as to the role he played.

According to media reports, one of the main defendants endured torture to extract a confession from him. He was held in solitary confinement for more than three weeks and was repeatedly threatened with execution.



Iran has witnessed widespread anti-government protests since the death in police custody in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code for women.

(Translated by Yannick Lambert)

