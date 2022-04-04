March breaks record with most sun in 73 years

There were a record 219 hours of sunshine during the course of last month

Last month broke a record for the sunniest March in 73 years, data from Luxembourg’s met office shows.

There were a record 219 hours of sunshine during the course of last month, breaking the previous March record of 212 hours in 1949, MeteoLux said.

March 2021 also broke a weather record when temperatures reached 23.5 Celsius – up from the previous record of 22.2 Celsius in March 1968. The Findel weather monitor called this an “exceptional” peak.

July 2021, however, was the second-wettest July in 75 years after Luxembourg was hit by devastating floods, resulting in two records of rain intensity on 14 July.

The latest MeteoLux report comes as the UK's met office forecasted the world is likely to have one of the warmest years on record in 2022, with the average global temperature about 1.09 degrees above pre-industrial levels while the UN-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned time is expiring to slow extreme weather threats.

Luxembourg's agriculture ministry recorded a 1.3 Celsius above the long-term average for winters in Luxembourg last month.

