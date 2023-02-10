Marie-Gabrielle, sister of Grand Duke Jean, dies age 97

Princess Marie-Gabrielle showcased her sculptures in France and Luxembourg under the name "Mademoiselle de Clervaux"

Princess Marie-Gabrielle, sister to the country’s former ruler Grand Duke Jean, died on Friday, the royal court said in a press release. She was 97.

Marie-Gabrielle was married to Count Knud of Holstein-Ledreborg, who died in 2001. They had seven daughters together.

Born on August 2, 1925 in Colmar-Berg, Marie-Gabrielle was the third daughter and fourth child of Grand Duchess Charlotte and Prince Felix of Bourbon-Parma. Marie-Gabrielle’s brother, Grand Duke Jean, who died in 2019, was Luxembourg's head of state between 1964 and 2000.

4 Prince Knud and Princess Marie-Gabrielle with their daughters, Monica, Lydia, Veronica, Sylvia, Camilla, Tatiana and Antonia on April 1966 LW Archive

Prince Knud and Princess Marie-Gabrielle with their daughters, Monica, Lydia, Veronica, Sylvia, Camilla, Tatiana and Antonia on April 1966 LW Archive





The Royal Court provided no details on the cause of death.

Marie-Gabrielle lived in Quebec for two years during the second world war, after which the family moved to Britain, where she became involved in British Red Cross activities.

During the early 1950s, Marie-Gabrielle was a student of sculptor Auguste Tremont, showcasing her sculptures several times under the name "Mademoiselle de Clervaux" in both France and Luxembourg.

The Court will provide details on the funeral at a later date.





