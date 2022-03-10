Masks could come off as lawmakers vote on new Covid measures

If proposals are approved, people will no longer have to wear a face mask or show health pass to enter bars and restaurants

Wearing face masks and displaying Covid passes in most places in Luxembourg could be set to become a thing of the past, with lawmakers set to approve scrapping the majority of pandemic-related restrictions in a vote in parliament on Friday.

Deputies will meet at 1330 to discuss the latest proposals, which if approved will mean people would no longer have to wear a face mask or show their CovidCheck pass to prove they have been vaccinated, recently recovered from the virus or tested negative to enter bars, cafés and restaurants.



However, business owners can choose to leave the measures in place if they wish.

Those entering hospitals or care homes must continue wearing a mask and show a health pass and the requirement for passengers on public transport to wear a mask will also stay in force.

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and Health Minister Paulette Lenert put forward the proposed changes last week and Bettel said he hoped these would be the last amendments parliament has to approve.

The State Council – the highest advisory body to the government – backed the new law on Thursday but warned the legislation could cause confusion with another separate, non-Covid law which prohibits people from covering their faces in some public places such as schools. Those who continue to voluntarily wear a mask could be in breach of that law, the State Council said, for which people can be fined up to €250.



On Wednesday, lawmakers staged a walk-out after a man invited to speak to parliament about a Covid petition to scrap masks and the CovidCheck system in public buildings such as hospitals compared the system to the Holocaust.

Luxembourg recorded the unwanted milestone of 1,000 Covid-19 related deaths this week, data from the Health Ministry showed on Wednesday. There are now 32 people in hospital with Covid-19, five of whom in intensive care.



Of the six patients treated in intensive care over the past week, five were unvaccinated, the government data showed.

